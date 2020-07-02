UrduPoint.com
Firing Injures Two In Karachi

Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:40 AM

Firing injures two in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Two women received bullet injuries as unidentified opened fire near Hadeed colony in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to police sources the tragic incident occurred as some unknown men broke into victims house for robbery, a private news channel reported.

The culprits started firing over resistance,the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance,they stated.

The victims were identified as Khadija and Farhana.

Police had registered a first information report(FIR) against the unidentified robbers, moreover search operation was underway, they informed.

