Open Menu

Firing Inside House In Swabi Leaves One Dead, There Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Firing inside house in Swabi leaves one dead, there injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) In a firing incident inside a house in Swabi on 1st Ramadan resulted in the death of one person, while three others, including a woman, were injured.

Police said, the incident took place in Jalbai village where a man named Adil opened fire inside his house, killing his cousin, Ibrahim.

Three others, including a woman, sustained injuries in the attack.

Police arrived at the scene and transferred the deceased's body and the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Locals said the suspect, Adil, is reportedly mentally unstable. Further investigation is underway.

Recent Stories

Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat c ..

Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign

2 minutes ago
 'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

47 minutes ago
 Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks w ..

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

6 hours ago
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

14 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

16 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

16 hours ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

16 hours ago
 King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

17 hours ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan