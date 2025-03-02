Firing Inside House In Swabi Leaves One Dead, There Injured
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) In a firing incident inside a house in Swabi on 1st Ramadan resulted in the death of one person, while three others, including a woman, were injured.
Police said, the incident took place in Jalbai village where a man named Adil opened fire inside his house, killing his cousin, Ibrahim.
Three others, including a woman, sustained injuries in the attack.
Police arrived at the scene and transferred the deceased's body and the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Locals said the suspect, Adil, is reportedly mentally unstable. Further investigation is underway.
