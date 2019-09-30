Firing kills a local in Pakpatan

A local landlord was killed as some unidentified persons opened fire in the suburb area of Pakpatan on Monday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :A local landlord was killed as some unidentified persons opened fire in the suburb area of Pakpatan on Monday morning.

According to a police official the deceased was on morning walk when some unknown motorcyclists shot him dead and fled away.

The body was taken to a nearby hospital for the postmortem.

The official further said police has filed an FIR against the unidentified culprits.

Search operation was underway.