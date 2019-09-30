Firing Kills A Local In Pakpatan
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:58 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :A local landlord was killed as some unidentified persons opened fire in the suburb area of Pakpatan on Monday morning.
According to a police official the deceased was on morning walk when some unknown motorcyclists shot him dead and fled away.
The body was taken to a nearby hospital for the postmortem.
The official further said police has filed an FIR against the unidentified culprits.
Search operation was underway.