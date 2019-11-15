Firing Kills A Woman, Injures Another
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Unidentified gunmen open fire and shot dead a woman besides injuring another near Manawan in Lahore on Friday.
According to police officials the unknown shooters came on motorbike and opened fire when the victims were entering a grocery store and managed to fled away from the scene, a private news channel reported.
Police said motive behind the unfortunate incident was yet to be investigated.
A First Information Report has been registered against the unidentified assailants and search operation was underway, police said.