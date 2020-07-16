Firing kills a woman,injures three in Arifwala

UrduPoint.com
Thu 16th July 2020

One woman was killed while three others including a child sustained serious injuries as two groups exchanged fire over a land dispute near the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station in Arifwala on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :One woman was killed while three others including a child sustained serious injuries as two groups exchanged fire over a land dispute near the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station in Arifwala on Thursday.

According to police sources the tragic incident occurred as old rivals started firing on disputed land,a private news channel reported.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process, two injured were identified as Rana Kashif and Rana Khalid, they stated.

Police had registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused and began the search operation to arrest the killers, they mentioned.

More Stories From Pakistan

