Firing Kills Father,son In Chakwal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

Firing kills father,son in Chakwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Two, father and son, were killed while one was injured as some unidentified persons opened fire near Thoha Mehram Khan in Chakwal on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources the terrible incident occurred as the victims were asleep in their house, the unknown shooters fled after killing them, a private news channel reported.

It seemed the incident was a result of an old enmity between the victims and accused, moreover further investigation was underway to ascertain the facts, they stated.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem, a first information report (FIR) had been registered against the unidentified killers and started a search operation, they further informed.

