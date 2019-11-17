Firing kills man, leaves woman injured in Pindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Unidentified gunmen shot down a man and injured his wife in the suburb of Kahuta in Rawalpindi on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police sources the unfortunate couple was going to visit their relatives on bike when the unknown shooters opened fire on them, the culprits escaped successfully, a private news channel reported.

The deceased and the injured were shifted to Tehsil Head Quarter hospital Kahuta, the body was handed over to the victim's family after postmortem, they stated.

The city police had registered an First Information Report (F.I.R) against the unidentified attackers, the search operation was started, a police official informed.