Firing kills one in Gujrat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was killed as some unidentified men opened fire near the vicinity of Nurpur Sharqi in Gujrat on Monday.

According to police sources the unfortunate victim was parking his motorbike outside his house when alleged shooters gunned down him, a private news channel reported.

The body was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for postmortem, adding, the deceased was identified as Kashif Mirza, they mentioned.

Police had registered an FIR against the alleged culprits and search operation to nab them was underway, they informed.