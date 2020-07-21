UrduPoint.com
Firing Kills Three, Injures Another In Kuruk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:40 PM

Firing kills three, injures another in Kuruk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Three persons were killed while another one was critically injured as unidentified men opened fire near Tehsil Tahkat Nusrati in district Karak on Tuesday morning.

According to police sources the tragic incident occurred over an old enmity, some unknown gunmen intruded into a house and opened indiscriminate firing, as a result mother and her two sons died on the spot while grandfather sustained injuries, a private news channel reported.

Deceased were identified as widow of Abdul Nasir, Talha Nasir and Zahid Nasir, bodies and injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a first information report(FIR) against the unidentified criminals, investigation and search operation had begun to apprehend the culprits, they informed.

Civil society protested against the accident and demanded for urgent arrest of killers, rescue sources told.

