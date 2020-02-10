UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Firing Kills Two, Injures Three In Shahkot

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 08:47 PM

Firing kills two, injures three in Shahkot

Two persons were killed while three others sustained injuries as two unknown gunmen opened firing near Shahpur in Shahkot on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while three others sustained injuries as two unknown gunmen opened firing near Shahpur in Shahkot on Monday.

According to a police official it seemed the ill-fatted incident took place due to an old-enmity as two unidentified motorcyclists shot down the two college students and injured others, a private news channel reported.

Police had registered a First Information Report (F.I.R) against the culprits and search operation was underway to arrest the murderers, he further stated.

Bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process, he informed.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Shahpur

Recent Stories

Road accident claims a life,injures two in Karachi ..

45 seconds ago

Citizens advised to wear masks as air quality goes ..

48 seconds ago

China vows efforts to keep grain output stable in ..

49 seconds ago

Russia's 1st Arktika Class Icebreaker Still Expect ..

51 seconds ago

Yemen Fighting Hits, Badly Damages 2 Hospitals in ..

6 minutes ago

Twenty-Six Former Foreign Ministers Urge US, Russi ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.