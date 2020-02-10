Firing kills two, injures three in Shahkot

Two persons were killed while three others sustained injuries as two unknown gunmen opened firing near Shahpur in Shahkot on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while three others sustained injuries as two unknown gunmen opened firing near Shahpur in Shahkot on Monday.

According to a police official it seemed the ill-fatted incident took place due to an old-enmity as two unidentified motorcyclists shot down the two college students and injured others, a private news channel reported.

Police had registered a First Information Report (F.I.R) against the culprits and search operation was underway to arrest the murderers, he further stated.

Bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process, he informed.