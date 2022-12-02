Firing on ANP MPA house, no casualty reported: Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Unidentified attackers opened firing on the house of the member provincial assembly of Awami National Party, Fasial Zeb Khan here late Thursday night, however, no casualty was reported.

According to police, MPA Faisal Zeb Khan was not present at home at the time of the firing.

The police deployed for security of the house retaliated as a result of which the assailants fled from the scene. However, the walls and windows of the house were damaged. The firing continued for about one and a half hours.

ANP's provincial president Aimal Wali Khan and others strongly condemned the attack and demanded the arrest of the culprits. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.