Firing On Car Leaves Police Inspector Among Three Killed
Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Three people, including a police officer, were killed when unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate firing on their vehicle in Peshawar, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.
The car came under firing at Manchani Gate area of Peshawar. All three who were travelling in the same vehicle came under severe firing on their way to Dar Mangi, after which they died on the spot.
The victims were identified as Inspector Ali Hussain who was performing his duties as an investigation officer (IO) in Manchani Gate Police Station, and two civilians Wajid, son of Munsif, and Azmat.
The bullets were fired with Kalashnikov and pistols. Soon after receiving the report of the incident, SP Sajjad Hussain, Warsack Circle DSP Arbab Naeem Haider, and Manchani Gate Police Station SHO along with a heavy contingent of police, reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital.
Police collected all the evidence from the crime scene and expanded the scope of their investigation.
