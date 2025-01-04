Open Menu

Firing On Vehicles Convoy Injuries DC Kurram: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Firing on vehicles convoy injuries DC Kurram: Police

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kurram district, Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries when vehicles' convoy came under firing in Lower Kurram on Saturday morning.

Police said that the convoy carrying relief goods from Thall to Parachinar came under firing near Bagan area.

The injured deputy Commissioner was shifted to hospital. 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemned the firing on convoy of vehicles carrying relief goods to Parachinar and termed injuries to DC as a serious negligence of the Provincial Govt and administration.

The Governor prayed for speedy recovery of DC Javedullah Mehsud.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Governor Vehicles Parachinar Faisal Karim Kundi From Government

Recent Stories

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

26 minutes ago
 UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

41 minutes ago
 Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

2 hours ago
 First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parch ..

First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..

2 hours ago
 Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

2 hours ago
 Italy's gas reserves near 80%

Italy's gas reserves near 80%

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia

12 hours ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies

13 hours ago
 Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

13 hours ago
 AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environm ..

AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan