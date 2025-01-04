Firing On Vehicles Convoy Injuries DC Kurram: Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2025 | 01:10 PM
PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kurram district, Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries when vehicles' convoy came under firing in Lower Kurram on Saturday morning.
Police said that the convoy carrying relief goods from Thall to Parachinar came under firing near Bagan area.
The injured deputy Commissioner was shifted to hospital.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemned the firing on convoy of vehicles carrying relief goods to Parachinar and termed injuries to DC as a serious negligence of the Provincial Govt and administration.
The Governor prayed for speedy recovery of DC Javedullah Mehsud.
