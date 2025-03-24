Firing Outside ICT District Court Claims One Life, Another Injured
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) A firing incident outside the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) District Court claimed the life of one individual, while another sustained injuries on Monday.
An official told APP that the incident occurred when Shahbaz and Nasir arrived at the court for a hearing. Three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire, resulting in the immediate death of Shahbaz, while Nasir was critically injured and shifted to PIMS Hospital for medical treatment.
He said that initial investigations suggest the attack was motivated by personal enmity.
He said that police teams have launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.
Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq took notice of the incident and formed an investigation team under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Islamabad.
He said that the team includes SP Saddar Zone, SP Swan Zone, SDPO Ramna, and SDPO Koral, who will lead the probe into the case.
He said that further investigations are underway.
/APP-rzr-mkz
