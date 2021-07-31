Firing outside Lal Haveli, child injured

Unidentified gunmen opened fire outside 'Lal Haveli', the residence of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Unidentified gunmen opened fire outside 'Lal Haveli', the residence of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Friday.

According to Police, an eight-year-old child injured by the bullet and shifted to District Hospital Rawalpindi. Condition of the injured child, Anas Ali is stated to be out of danger.

The police informed that the injured child who received the bullet injury was sitting at the handcart of his father.

The police on receiving the information about firing reached the spot and started investigation.

This is the second shooting outside 'Lal Haveli' this week as an unknown bullet was also fired outside Lal Haveli on July 23.

According to Lal Haveli spokesman, the interior minister was not at his residence (Lal Haveli) at the time of shooting.