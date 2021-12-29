UrduPoint.com

Firing Practice Held At Bahawalpur Police Lines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 12:58 PM

Firing practice held at Bahawalpur police lines

On the directions of higher police officials, Annual Firing Practice was held at Firing Range at police lines Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :On the directions of higher police officials, Annual Firing Practice was held at Firing Range at police lines Bahawalpur.

According to a spokesman of Bahawalpur police, District Police Officer (DPO), Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran directed the officials concerned to arrange Annual Firing Practice for policemen.

The annual practice is held to bring further improvement in skills of police officials and personnel to handle weapons," he said.

He added that experts and instructors guided the police personnel to handle modern weapons, especially to deal with emergency situation. The officials and personnel were present on the occasion, of Annual Practice Firing.

Related Topics

Firing Police Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Northvolt inaugurates first European battery mega- ..

Northvolt inaugurates first European battery mega-factory

11 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

11 minutes ago
 Two died in road accident in Alipur

Two died in road accident in Alipur

11 minutes ago
 Vaccination, booster jabs only weapon to fight Omi ..

Vaccination, booster jabs only weapon to fight Omicron virus: Nausheen Hamid

18 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 24111 cusecs water

IRSA releases 24111 cusecs water

18 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues 7 silver commemorative coins in honou ..

CBUAE issues 7 silver commemorative coins in honour of founding fathers

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.