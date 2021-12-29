Firing practice held at Bahawalpur police lines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :On the directions of higher police officials, Annual Firing Practice was held at Firing Range at police lines Bahawalpur.

According to a spokesman of Bahawalpur police, District Police Officer (DPO), Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran directed the officials concerned to arrange Annual Firing Practice for policemen.

The annual practice is held to bring further improvement in skills of police officials and personnel to handle weapons," he said.

He added that experts and instructors guided the police personnel to handle modern weapons, especially to deal with emergency situation. The officials and personnel were present on the occasion, of Annual Practice Firing.