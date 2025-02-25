On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a series of firing practices are underway to improve the shooting skills of police personnel. Police officers, men and ladies from across the district are being given firing practice

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a series of firing practices are underway to improve the shooting skills of police personnel. Police officers, men and ladies from across the district are being given firing practice.

Training was given on the correct use of various weapons and shooting in the firing exercises.

In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps are being taken to improve the professional skills of police personnel.

The aim of the firing practice is to keep police personnel ready at all times to deal with criminals.

further said that all means should be used to establish law and order and protect the lives of people.