Open Menu

Firing Practices Are Underway To Improve The Shooting Skills Of Police Personnel

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 08:47 PM

Firing practices are underway to improve the shooting skills of police personnel

On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a series of firing practices are underway to improve the shooting skills of police personnel. Police officers, men and ladies from across the district are being given firing practice

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a series of firing practices are underway to improve the shooting skills of police personnel. Police officers, men and ladies from across the district are being given firing practice.

Training was given on the correct use of various weapons and shooting in the firing exercises.

In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps are being taken to improve the professional skills of police personnel.

The aim of the firing practice is to keep police personnel ready at all times to deal with criminals.

further said that all means should be used to establish law and order and protect the lives of people.

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony o ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..

6 minutes ago
 Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, ..

Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..

36 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia

50 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Se ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury

51 minutes ago
 Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan ..

Australia boosts blind women's cricket in Pakistan with training camp and tourna ..

7 seconds ago
 Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP

Deputy Director Gates Foundation meets CS KP

9 seconds ago
Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & d ..

Capital Police nab 12 criminals, seize weapons & drugs

11 seconds ago
 ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan ..

ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail

55 minutes ago
 Europe 'backsliding' on child health: WHO

Europe 'backsliding' on child health: WHO

13 seconds ago
 NA body reviews PIACL privatization

NA body reviews PIACL privatization

14 seconds ago
 Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year ..

Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership

1 hour ago
 UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa a ..

UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan