Firm Action Underway Against Use, Sale Of Polythene Bags In Dir

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 02:06 PM

Firm action underway against use, sale of polythene bags in Dir

In light of the provincial government directions, the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has strictly directed all Assistant/Additional Assistant Commissioners and Tehsil Municipal Officers for taking tangible and meaningful action against use and purchase of polythene bags

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : In light of the provincial government directions, the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has strictly directed all Assistant/Additional Assistant Commissioners and Tehsil Municipal Officers for taking tangible and meaningful action against use and purchase of polythene bags.

In this regard on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan and TMO Timergara Pervaiz Khan jointly inspected various retailer shops of Polythene bags in Timergara bazaar and confiscated 350 kgs of Polythene shopping bags.

Assistant Timergara also issued directions to curd, vegetable/fruit sellers and owners of hotels to use cloth, biodegradable or disposal vessels already available in Timergara markets that is environmental friendly.

It is pertinent to mention here that cloth/paper bags and biodegradable shopping bags are available with the polythene bags dealer. The meager quantity of polythene bags was confiscated.

During the inspection a citizen carrying cloth shopping bags stated that as the government of Khyber Pakhunkhwa has banned the polythene bags therefore he bought the cloth bag for vegetable.

Due to persistent raids of the district administration, the dealers have provided the substitute of Polythene bags with particular reference of Timergara Bazar which is the main hub of four districts. The only production unit of polythene bags in Chakdara has already been sealed by the district administration Dir Lower.

