Firm belief is Kashmir will be free: Imran Khan

PM says Modi and RSS is impressed by Hitler but he has committed a mistake by stripping away special status of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

MUZZAFARABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said asked the Kashmiri people not to be disappointed, saying that he had firm belief that Kashmir would be free one-day.

He said that the great nations faced difficult times but they never surrendered and continued their struggle.

“Difficult times come on nations, and we are going through the difficult time but be patients,” said Prime Minister, adding that “I’m sure that this difficult time will be over and there will be a great nation,”.

He also said “I have firm belief that Occupied Kashmir will be free one day, and therefore, I ask the Kashmiri people not to be disappointed,”. He expressed these views while addressing Azad ashmir’s legislative assembly here on Wednesday.

He said he took the matter of Occupied Kashmir at every forum and exposed the Hindu mindset everywhere in the world.

“Modi and RSS is impressed by Hitler,” said Imran Khan, adding that “Modi has committed a big mistake and he could not go back,”.

He also called PM Modi an abnormal person while quoting his statement that they could occupy Pakistan within just 11 days.

PM Imran Khan said that the developed nations were strong as there was no corruption while there were many poor countries coupled with resources but they were poor because of corruption.

“I have no personal grudge against anyone but corruption is completely unacceptable,” said Prime Minister Imarn Khan.