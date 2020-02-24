UrduPoint.com
FIRs Against Sweets Shop Owners On Taking Child Labour

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:54 PM

FIRs against sweets shop owners on taking child labour

:Separate cases have been registered against owners of two sweets shops on charge of taking labour from children

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Separate cases have been registered against owners of two sweets shops on charge of taking labour from children.

Deputy director labour welfare Ghulam Shabbir Kalyar inspected different shops and work places in the city including brick kilns, workshops, hotels and restaurants on Monday.

He found two sweets shops at Jhang More including New Rewari Sweets and Ahmad Sweets to be taking labour from 10 years old Sabir and 13 years old Shayan.

Matter was reported to police and separate FIRs were got registered under relevant sections of law with city police station Muzaffargarh.

