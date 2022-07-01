UrduPoint.com

FIRs Filed Against Journalist Imran Riaz Khan

Sameer Tahir Published July 01, 2022 | 02:18 PM

FIRs filed against journalist Imran Riaz Khan

According to the allegations, Imran Riaz Khan carried out a serious crime and violated the Constitution of Pakistan.

Imran Riaz Khan, a Journalist and TV presenter/YouTuber, has been charged with speaking against state institutions in three cases—one in Gojra and two in Jhang—after receiving complaints from three distinct people.

According to the allegations, the anchor's actions were a serious crime and a breach of the Constitution because they offended Pakistani citizens' feelings.

The identically worded FIRs were filed on Thursday by the Jhang Kotwali police, Jhang Saddar police, and Gojra Saddar police in response to complaints from Suhail Iqbal of Iqbal Nagar, Khalid Mahmood Malik of Soofi Mor, and Mahboob Ali Khan of Chak 363-JB.

Sections 505-1 (C), 505-2, 501, and 109 of the PPC as well as Sections 4, 5, 11, 16, and 20 of the 2016 Prevention of Electronic Crime Act have been used to register the cases.

Related Topics

2016

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets COAS Gen Qamar ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa

1 hour ago
 Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for U.S. ..

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for U.S. Visa Holders from Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto invites US Congres ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto invites US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson to visit ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports 694 fresh Covid-19 cases in the p ..

Pakistan reports 694 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Recounting of votes for Punjab CM: PTI challenges ..

Recounting of votes for Punjab CM: PTI challenges LHC verdict before SC

3 hours ago
 Petrol per litre price reaches historic high of Rs ..

Petrol per litre price reaches historic high of Rs248.78

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.