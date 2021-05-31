FIRs lodged against 3 persons for violating COVID-19 restrictions

UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad police have arrested three persons and booked them in separate cases for organizing wedding ceremonies in violation of the Sindh government's COVID-19 restrictions

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the SHO A-Section police station Imran Rasheed during patrolling in Latifabad unit 8 area on Sunday night came across a marriage ceremony organized in Siddique Plaza.

According to the spokesman, hundreds of people were in attendance in gross violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He said the police arrested Ali Murtaza and booked him in FIR under sections 269 and 341 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Similarly, the A-Section police disrupted another wedding ceremony taking place in Eidgah Colony in Latifabad Unit 8.

The police arrested 2 persons Syed Muhammad Nadeem and Gul Muhammad and nominated them in FIR under sections 269 and 341 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Separately, in Jamshoro district the police arrested 3 employees of a marriage hall and the bridegroom Abdul Wahid Panhwar.

The police booked all the arrested persons in a FIR.

