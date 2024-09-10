Open Menu

FIRs Lodged Against Five Investigation Officers For Negligence In Submitting Challans

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM

FIRs lodged against five investigation officers for negligence in submitting challans

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani have lodged FIRs against five investigation officers for negligence in submitting challans of different cases.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the special instructions of CPO were pursuing a strict internal accountability mechanism to take action in accordance with the law against police officers found negligent to perform official duties.

Syed Khalid Hamdani had ordered action against the investigation officers found guilty of negligence during a meeting held 3 days ago, he said adding, cases were registered against the investigation officers of Rawat, Taxila and Saddar Wah police stations.

Rawat police registered a case against three investigation officers for showing negligence in submitting challans of different cases.

Taxila police also registered a case against an officer on the same charges while Sadar Wah Police registered a case against an investigating officer for negligence.

The spokesman informed that after the transfer, the investigating officers showed negligence to submit the challans of the cases under investigation.

The CPO said that negligence on part of officers concerned would not be tolerated and action in accordance with the law would be taken against them.

All the investigation officers should submit challans of cases in time, the CPO directed.

