FIRs lodged aginst illegal cattle farm owners

MULTAN,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Muncipal Corporation teams have raided against illegal cattle farms and got lodged FIRs against 10 cattle owners.

The Municipal Corporation teams raided at Shujabad road, islam Nagar, Mukhtar town and Hashmi colony and adjacent areas under the directions of Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu here on Friday.

The Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Iqbal Fareed said that illegal cattle farms were becoming cause of spreading waste and blockage of sewerage system in urban areas.

He said that cases were registered against cattle farm owners who didnt shift farms from urban areas despite various warning-notices.

He said that operation would continue till shifting of last cattle farm from city.