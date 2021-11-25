UrduPoint.com

FIRs Registered Against 20 Industrial Units, Brick Kilns

Thu 25th November 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) has raided and registered 20 FIRs against industrial units and brick kiln owners over spreading pollution.

Deputy Director Environment, Dr Zafar Iqbal raided at various places in the city and registered cases against six industrial units and 14 brick kilns.

He said that the chipboard factories were sealed after issuing warning notices adding that the FIRs were registered over non installation of machinery to control environment pollution.

Likewise, the cases were also registered against the owners of non zigzag technology brick kilns.

The steps were being taken on war footing to control smog as per directions of Punjab government, he informed.

He said that Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad has ordered to adopt zero tolerance policy for smog control.

