FIRs Registered Against 24 Industrial Units, Brick Kilns

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 11:10 AM

FIRs registered against 24 industrial units, brick kilns

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) raided and got registered 24 FIRs against industrial units and brick kiln owners over spreading pollution.

Deputy Director environment Dr Zafar Iqbal raided at various places in the city and got registered cases against 24 industrial units and sealed one brick kiln over violation of zigzag SOPs. Over Rs seven lac fine was imposed by arresting 16 people.

Likewise, the crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles was carried out and Rs 2,13,000 fine imposed after checking 851 vehicles.

213 vehicles were challaned and 11 vehicles impounded.

He said that the FIRs were got registered over non installation of machinery to control environment pollution.

He further said that the steps were being taken on war footing to control smog as per directions of Punjab government.

Commissioner ordered to continue crackdown till complete control on smog as air quality index gradually improving across the Multan division.

