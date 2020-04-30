FIRs registered against 4 shopkeepers on violating lockdown guidelines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police registered first information reports (FIRs) against four shokeepers in tahsil Shujabad on Thursday for violating partial novel coronavirus lockdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) : Police registered first information reports (FIRs) against four shokeepers in tahsil Shujabad on Thursday for violating partial novel coronavirus lockdown.

ASP Singhaar Malik said that he visited different areas of Shujabad including Multani gate, Rasheed Shah gate, railway road and railway bazaar where four shopkeepers were found to be violating the guidelines.

He said, cases were regisitered after repeated warnings from police and administration were ignored by the shopkeepers.

He said that lockdown was imposed to save people from virus and no one would be spared in case of violation.