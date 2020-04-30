UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIRs Registered Against 4 Shopkeepers On Violating Lockdown Guidelines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:29 PM

FIRs registered against 4 shopkeepers on violating lockdown guidelines

Police registered first information reports (FIRs) against four shokeepers in tahsil Shujabad on Thursday for violating partial novel coronavirus lockdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) : Police registered first information reports (FIRs) against four shokeepers in tahsil Shujabad on Thursday for violating partial novel coronavirus lockdown.

ASP Singhaar Malik said that he visited different areas of Shujabad including Multani gate, Rasheed Shah gate, railway road and railway bazaar where four shopkeepers were found to be violating the guidelines.

He said, cases were regisitered after repeated warnings from police and administration were ignored by the shopkeepers.

He said that lockdown was imposed to save people from virus and no one would be spared in case of violation.

Related Topics

Police Road Shujabad From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Employee wages must be safeguarded, paid on time, ..

1 minute ago

Death toll rises to 346 after 15, 759 cases of Cor ..

8 minutes ago

German Interior Ministry Bans Activities of Hezbol ..

2 minutes ago

Lance Naik, two civilians martyred in Indian firin ..

2 minutes ago

Woman killed by brother in Kasur

2 minutes ago

Debris of missing Canadian NATO helicopter found o ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.