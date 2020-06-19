UrduPoint.com
FIRs Registered Against 49 Illegal Petrol Pumps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 04:09 PM

FIRs registered against 49 illegal petrol pumps

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration got cases registered against 49 illegal petrol pumps and took 34 units (machines) in possession during last three months, according to a report released on Friday.

The crackdown was launched on the orders of deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi. Action was taken against 25 illegal petrol pumps, 22 mini petrol pumps, and two illegal oil agencies.

Total 33 oil tanks, 13 petrol unit machines along with oil tanks, and two shops were sealed.

Tahsil-wise statistics showed that 19 petrol pumps faced action in Kabirwala, 17 in Mianchannu, six in Jahanian, and nine illegal petrol pumps, mini petrol pumps and oil agencies in tahsil Khanewal.

District officer civil defence Farhan Kamboh supervised the operation. DC said that no violation of law would be tolerated and violators would be dealt with iron hands.

