UrduPoint.com

FIRs Registered Against Two Gutka Sellers Over PFA Act Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 07:13 PM

FIRs registered against two Gutka sellers over PFA act violations

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday registered FIRs against two Gutka sellers and imposed a fine of Rs 261,000 on 18 food outlets for violating the PFA act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday registered FIRs against two Gutka sellers and imposed a fine of Rs 261,000 on 18 food outlets for violating the PFA act.

According to PFA spokesman, during checking on Saidpur road, the PFA team found two shopkeepers selling banned Gutka and registered FIRs against them at the nearest Police Station.

While checking various outlets in city areas, the teams imposed a fine of Rs 112,000 on three chicken and sweet shops, two hotels, and a fast food and fish shop because of lack of storage, expiry date and no record of items.

PFA Attock team also imposed a fine of Rs 116,000 on five hotels and a milk shop for not following the hygiene rules and poor cleanliness arrangements.

An enforcement team of PFA Jhelum, during the checking of a milk supplier's vehicle, imposed a fine of Rs 33,000 on him for supplying adulterated milk to the residents.

The spokesman informed that PFA also issued notices to 152 shopkeepers for violating rules.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Police Station Fine Road Vehicle Saidpur Jhelum Attock National University

Recent Stories

WFP says its first aid convoy since Ethiopia peace ..

WFP says its first aid convoy since Ethiopia peace deal enters Tigray

33 seconds ago
 KP CM inaugurates development projects in Timargar ..

KP CM inaugurates development projects in Timargarh, Bajaur

36 seconds ago
 EU's Borrell to Pay Official Visits to Kazakhstan, ..

EU's Borrell to Pay Official Visits to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan From November 16-1 ..

38 seconds ago
 HWA,District Admn hold workshop regarding bonded l ..

HWA,District Admn hold workshop regarding bonded labour

42 seconds ago
 Senate sub-committee formed to address PSM matters ..

Senate sub-committee formed to address PSM matters

4 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses ways to improve literacy rate

Meeting discusses ways to improve literacy rate

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.