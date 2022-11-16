FIRs registered against two Gutka sellers over PFA act violations

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday registered FIRs against two Gutka sellers and imposed a fine of Rs 261,000 on 18 food outlets for violating the PFA act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday registered FIRs against two Gutka sellers and imposed a fine of Rs 261,000 on 18 food outlets for violating the PFA act.

According to PFA spokesman, during checking on Saidpur road, the PFA team found two shopkeepers selling banned Gutka and registered FIRs against them at the nearest Police Station.

While checking various outlets in city areas, the teams imposed a fine of Rs 112,000 on three chicken and sweet shops, two hotels, and a fast food and fish shop because of lack of storage, expiry date and no record of items.

PFA Attock team also imposed a fine of Rs 116,000 on five hotels and a milk shop for not following the hygiene rules and poor cleanliness arrangements.

An enforcement team of PFA Jhelum, during the checking of a milk supplier's vehicle, imposed a fine of Rs 33,000 on him for supplying adulterated milk to the residents.

The spokesman informed that PFA also issued notices to 152 shopkeepers for violating rules.