UrduPoint.com

FIRs Registered, Shops Sealed,600 Sugar Bags Confiscated For Rate Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:03 PM

FIRs registered, shops sealed,600 sugar bags confiscated for rate violations

The district administration on Friday sealed shops, booked shopkeepers, registered FIRs against selling sugar at high rates and imposed fine on various others in a crackdown launched across the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration on Friday sealed shops, booked shopkeepers, registered FIRs against selling sugar at high rates and imposed fine on various others in a crackdown launched across the district .

According to DC office spokesman, in line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, the Price Control Magistrates carried out the inspection in their respective areas to ensure enforcement of sugar sale on government notified rates in the district and sealed ten shops, arrested nine shopkeepers and registered FIRs against six found involved in profiteering.

A fine of Rs 118,000 was also imposed on the violators, he informed.

Meanwhile, Price control Magistrate Taxila registered FIR against a hoarder and confiscated 600 bags of sugar besides sealing the godown.

The bags would be auctioned at government's rates, he said.

Earlier, in a meeting, Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah directed price control magistrates to launch a crackdown against elements involved in profiteering of sugar.

He said that the district administration had fixed Rs 90 per kg retail rate of imported sugar and Rs 89.75 for local sugar while 2000 bags of 5kg imported sugar had been provided at sale points in city areas to ensure the rate at Rs 90 per kg.

He said strict action would be continued against those involved in hoarding and profiteering of sugar.

Related Topics

Fine Sale Price Taxila Muhammad Ali FIR Government

Recent Stories

UN Security Council to Convene Meeting on Ethiopia ..

UN Security Council to Convene Meeting on Ethiopia Friday Afternoon - President

3 minutes ago
 Mali ex-intelligence officer arrested on coup atte ..

Mali ex-intelligence officer arrested on coup attempt suspicions

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns case against MDCAT t ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns case against MDCAT till next week

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt taking all steps to facilitate farmers ..

Punjab govt taking all steps to facilitate farmers: minister

3 minutes ago
 Recovering Czech leader to tap opposition leader a ..

Recovering Czech leader to tap opposition leader as PM

7 minutes ago
 Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.