FIRs registered, shops sealed,600 sugar bags confiscated for rate violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration on Friday sealed shops, booked shopkeepers, registered FIRs against selling sugar at high rates and imposed fine on various others in a crackdown launched across the district .

According to DC office spokesman, in line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, the Price Control Magistrates carried out the inspection in their respective areas to ensure enforcement of sugar sale on government notified rates in the district and sealed ten shops, arrested nine shopkeepers and registered FIRs against six found involved in profiteering.

A fine of Rs 118,000 was also imposed on the violators, he informed.

Meanwhile, Price control Magistrate Taxila registered FIR against a hoarder and confiscated 600 bags of sugar besides sealing the godown.

The bags would be auctioned at government's rates, he said.

Earlier, in a meeting, Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah directed price control magistrates to launch a crackdown against elements involved in profiteering of sugar.

He said that the district administration had fixed Rs 90 per kg retail rate of imported sugar and Rs 89.75 for local sugar while 2000 bags of 5kg imported sugar had been provided at sale points in city areas to ensure the rate at Rs 90 per kg.

He said strict action would be continued against those involved in hoarding and profiteering of sugar.