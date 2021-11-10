UrduPoint.com

FIRs To Be Lodged Over Fake Calls On Rescue 1122

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 03:58 PM

FIRs to be lodged over fake calls on Rescue 1122

Punjab emergency service Rescue 1122 has decided to tighten noose against fake callers and FIRs would be lodged over genuine fake calls here on Wednesday

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab emergency service Rescue 1122 has decided to tighten noose against fake callers and FIRs would be lodged over genuine fake calls here on Wednesday .

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman,District Emergency Officer(DEO) Rescue 1122 in his statement said that initiative was being taken to discourage such elements involved in fake calls about any emergency which become cause of engaging Rescue staff, wastage of time and fuel expenses due to vehicles movement.

He said"The fake calls were main hurdles in treating genuine emergency calls besides this it also creates panic for control room staff by continuous ringing of phone bells." He said that they were responding about 200 genuine emergency calls per day while they had received about 1000 calls every day.

He however informed that all 800 remaining calls were not wrong calls, adding some calls were coming from major emergencies again, some for exact location of the Rescue vehicle while some people calls to seek information. He said that sometimes kids dial the emergency number unintentionally.

He said that Punjab Emergency service has directed all districts to lodge FIRs over fake calls. He said that FIRs would be registered in future over wrong calls as per directions of high ups and added that minimum punishment for wrong calls is six months imprisonment and fine also..

He urged the people to dial Rescue 1122 number only in genuine emergency situation and avoid dialing it unnecessary.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Vehicles Vehicle Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

UVAS organises various activities to mark Iqbal Da ..

UVAS organises various activities to mark Iqbal Day

20 seconds ago
 Rs111bn to be invested into power transmission sys ..

Rs111bn to be invested into power transmission system in next three years: Hamma ..

24 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes Europe Will Avoid Confrontation With ..

Moscow Hopes Europe Will Avoid Confrontation With Russia, Belarus - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Cotton yield can be increased through on-season/ o ..

Cotton yield can be increased through on-season/ off-season management strategy

2 minutes ago
 Two Russian Tu-22m3 Bombers Patrol Belarusian Airs ..

Two Russian Tu-22m3 Bombers Patrol Belarusian Airspace - Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Minsk Will Not Participate in Austria's 'Unfriendl ..

Minsk Will Not Participate in Austria's 'Unfriendly' Conference - Foreign Minist ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.