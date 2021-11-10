FIRs to be lodged over fake calls on Rescue 1122

Punjab emergency service Rescue 1122 has decided to tighten noose against fake callers and FIRs would be lodged over genuine fake calls here on Wednesday

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab emergency service Rescue 1122 has decided to tighten noose against fake callers and FIRs would be lodged over genuine fake calls here on Wednesday .

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman,District Emergency Officer(DEO) Rescue 1122 in his statement said that initiative was being taken to discourage such elements involved in fake calls about any emergency which become cause of engaging Rescue staff, wastage of time and fuel expenses due to vehicles movement.

He said"The fake calls were main hurdles in treating genuine emergency calls besides this it also creates panic for control room staff by continuous ringing of phone bells." He said that they were responding about 200 genuine emergency calls per day while they had received about 1000 calls every day.

He however informed that all 800 remaining calls were not wrong calls, adding some calls were coming from major emergencies again, some for exact location of the Rescue vehicle while some people calls to seek information. He said that sometimes kids dial the emergency number unintentionally.

He said that Punjab Emergency service has directed all districts to lodge FIRs over fake calls. He said that FIRs would be registered in future over wrong calls as per directions of high ups and added that minimum punishment for wrong calls is six months imprisonment and fine also..

He urged the people to dial Rescue 1122 number only in genuine emergency situation and avoid dialing it unnecessary.