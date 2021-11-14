FIRs to be registered against callers over hoax 1122 calls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) has decided for registering cases against callers over hoax calls.

District Emergency Officer Engr Ahtesham said here on Sunday that the initiative was being taken to discourage the elements involved in making irrelevant calls on Rescue-1122 helpline.

He said that the hoax/ irrelevant calls made on rescue lines cause great inconvenience to the staff, waste time and energy due to vehicles movement.

The genuine people in emergencies also face delay in connecting with the control room, he added.

He said that Rescue-1122 was responding to about 300 genuine emergency calls per day against the total 5,000 calls daily. He said that under the Punjab Emergency Service Act-2006, the wrong callers could be awarded six months imprisonment and fine up to Rs 50,000.