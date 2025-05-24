Open Menu

FIRs To Be Registered Against Deportees, Passports To Be Cancelled: Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM

FIRs to be registered against deportees, passports to be cancelled: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Government of Pakistan has decided to take stringent action against citizens deported from foreign countries. In a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi here SAturday, it was resolved that First Information Reports (FIRs) will be registered against all deportees. In addition, their passports will be cancelled, and their Names will be placed on the Passport Control List (PCL) for a period of five years.

The Interior Minister emphasized that the deported individuals were bringing disrepute to Pakistan at the international level, and the government would adopt zero-tolerance policy in this regard. “There will be no leniency for those who tarnish the country’s image abroad,” Naqvi said.

To ensure effective implementation, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Interior Secretary Khurram Agha that will review and strengthen the existing passport laws and regulations.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Riffat Mukhtar Raja, and Director General of Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi.

This move marks a significant policy shift, signaling the government’s resolve to address the growing concern over the international implications of illegal migration and deportation cases.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..

41 minutes ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds bring ..

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..

1 hour ago
 Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat ..

Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet

1 hour ago
 Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic ..

Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation

1 hour ago
 IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase ta ..

IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue

1 hour ago
 Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cric ..

Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket

1 hour ago
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowm ..

Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign

2 hours ago
 UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championshi ..

UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China

Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China

2 hours ago
 IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next s ..

IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X

2 hours ago
 Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower

Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian O ..

Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan