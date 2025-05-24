FIRs to be registered against deportees, passports to be cancelled: Interior Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Government of Pakistan has decided to take stringent action against citizens deported from foreign countries. In a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi here SAturday, it was resolved that First Information Reports (FIRs) will be registered against all deportees. In addition, their passports will be cancelled, and their Names will be placed on the Passport Control List (PCL) for a period of five years.

The Interior Minister emphasized that the deported individuals were bringing disrepute to Pakistan at the international level, and the government would adopt zero-tolerance policy in this regard. “There will be no leniency for those who tarnish the country’s image abroad,” Naqvi said.

To ensure effective implementation, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Interior Secretary Khurram Agha that will review and strengthen the existing passport laws and regulations.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Riffat Mukhtar Raja, and Director General of Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi.

This move marks a significant policy shift, signaling the government’s resolve to address the growing concern over the international implications of illegal migration and deportation cases.