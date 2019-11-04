FIRs to be registered against encroachers: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said on Monday that FIRs would be registered against encroachers if found involved in occupying the area under flyovers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said on Monday that FIRs would be registered against encroachers if found involved in occupying the area under flyovers.

He took notice of uneven manholes at the road from Chowk Kumharanwala to General Bus Stand and said that they could cause any mishap. He directed MD WASA and Director Engineering to repair these manholes as soon as possible. He also directed chief officer district council to restore streets lights at Multan Public school road within next 12 hours.

He directed officers concerned to make green-belt under the flyover and cover it with barbed wire.

As per directives of DC Aamir Khattak, anti-encroachment squad led by Assistant Commissioner City Qazi Mansoor launched a grand operation at Chowk Kumharanwala and demolished various illegal constructions and took other encroachment material into custody. The team demolished illegal truck stand at Chowk Kumharanwala.

However, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started work to make green-belt under Chowk Kumharanwala flyover.