FIRs To Be Registered Against Encroachers: Distt Admin Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:12 PM

The district administration decided to get registered FIRs against encroachers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration decided to get registered FIRs against encroachers.

Warnings have been issued to different encroachers. In case, they resorted to re-encroach sites, then FIRs would be registered against them.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer Municipal Corporation Iqbal Fareed while talking to people during an anti-encroachment campaign in Mumtazabad Bazaar.

Different encroachments were removed during the operation.

Some structures were demolished in the bazaar.

He said that the anti-encroachment operation would continue on daily basis.

