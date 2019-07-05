FIRs to be registered against encroachers: distt admin Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration decided to get registered FIRs against encroachers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration decided to get registered FIRs against encroachers.

Warnings have been issued to different encroachers. In case, they resorted to re-encroach sites, then FIRs would be registered against them.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer Municipal Corporation Iqbal Fareed while talking to people during an anti-encroachment campaign in Mumtazabad Bazaar.

Different encroachments were removed during the operation.

Some structures were demolished in the bazaar.

He said that the anti-encroachment operation would continue on daily basis.