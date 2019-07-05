FIRs To Be Registered Against Encroachers: Distt Admin Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:12 PM
The district administration decided to get registered FIRs against encroachers
Warnings have been issued to different encroachers. In case, they resorted to re-encroach sites, then FIRs would be registered against them.
This was stated by Chief Executive Officer Municipal Corporation Iqbal Fareed while talking to people during an anti-encroachment campaign in Mumtazabad Bazaar.
Different encroachments were removed during the operation.
Some structures were demolished in the bazaar.
He said that the anti-encroachment operation would continue on daily basis.