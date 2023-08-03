FIRs to be registered against violators of anti-Smog act

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar on Thursday said that cases would be registered against violators of anti-Smog Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar on Thursday said that cases would be registered against violators of anti-Smog Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs).

The CEO said that teams of RWMC and Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi had been constituted to control the potential threat of smog, adding garbage incinerators would be fined and FIRs lodged against them.

He warned that no one would be allowed to burn the chemicals and waste in the city.

Rana said that on the instructions of the Local Government department in Punjab, a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming smog threat this year under the title "Smog Safe Punjab".

The CEO said to mitigate the factors behind smog, there was a need to adopt preventive measures, adding walks, seminars and lectures would also be organized, besides print, electronic and social media would also be used to create more awareness among people about smog.