Open Menu

FIRs To Be Registered Over Violating Speed Limit: NH&MP

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM

FIRs to be registered over violating speed limit: NH&MP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) have launched a special campaign against speed limit violations on the orders of Inspector General of Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja, and warned drivers of registration of cases in case of reaching or surpassing 150 km/hour speed on the upscale inter-city highways.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the NH&MP spokesman said that FIRs would be got registered against the drivers and vehicle would be impounded. Generally, the speed limit on motorways for cars, jeep and LTV vehicles is 120 km/h and 110 km/h for heavy transport vehicles, and passenger vehicles, the spokesman said adding that there would be no leniency in case of violations on motorways.

He further stated that at some points on the motorways, the speed limit is even below 110-120 km/h for safety reasons and this speed limit is made visible to drivers on the traffic signboards at all such points.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 1,518 inmates ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 1,518 inmates ahead of Ramadan

6 seconds ago
 NEP transforms UAE’s PhD holders into innovation ..

NEP transforms UAE’s PhD holders into innovation, policy leaders

11 seconds ago
 Ministry of Finance launches Federal Government Pr ..

Ministry of Finance launches Federal Government Procurement Procedures Guide

20 seconds ago
 UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperati ..

UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperation

16 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution launches field v ..

National Human Rights Institution launches field visits to labour facilities

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

1 hour ago
Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on bod ..

Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campa ..

ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Khalifa Award for Education launches judging proce ..

Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful ..

Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations

2 hours ago
 Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely o ..

Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan