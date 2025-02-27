FIRs to be registered over violating speed limit: NH&MP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) have launched a special campaign against speed limit violations on the orders of Inspector General of Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja, and warned drivers of registration of cases in case of reaching or surpassing 150 km/hour speed on the upscale inter-city highways.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the NH&MP spokesman said that FIRs would be got registered against the drivers and vehicle would be impounded. Generally, the speed limit on motorways for cars, jeep and LTV vehicles is 120 km/h and 110 km/h for heavy transport vehicles, and passenger vehicles, the spokesman said adding that there would be no leniency in case of violations on motorways.

He further stated that at some points on the motorways, the speed limit is even below 110-120 km/h for safety reasons and this speed limit is made visible to drivers on the traffic signboards at all such points.