FIRs to be registered over violations of dengue SOPs: DC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Abbas Chatha has directed stern action against violators of dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to control rising cases of the mosquito-borne disease.

Presiding over a meeting on Sunday to inform officers regarding new guidelines for dengue control, the deputy commissioner said that dengue SOPs would be implemented strictly and FIRs would be registered over violations.

He said that the officers found involved in fake dengue related activities would also be dealt with strictly.

He directed the officers concerned to launch comprehensive awareness campaign in the next week, which would be observed as 'Dengue Week' across the district.

He expressed concern over rising cases of dengue in the current year as compared to the previous year, and urged the masses to cooperate with district administration to control its spread.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Umer Iftekhar Sherazi, Muhammad Akhtar Mandheer and assistant commissioners of the district were also present in the meeting.