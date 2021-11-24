UrduPoint.com

First 1,000 Days 'Mother & Child Support Program' Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 08:47 PM

First 1,000 days 'Mother & child support program' launched

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Mother and Child Support Program' launched by the Social Protection Strategy Unit, CM Secretariat, here at CM House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Mother and Child Support Program' launched by the Social Protection Strategy Unit, CM Secretariat, here at CM House.

The program was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, advisors, Special Assistants and senior officers of different departments, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the provincial government has made significant advances in improving the outreach and quality of Primary health services aimed at maternal, new-born and child health.

He added that these WHO-recommended services, such as ante-natal check-ups, safe delivery, postnatal care, child growth monitoring and immunization were available free of cost at public health facilities throughout the province.

"This has resulted in improvements in key indicators such as institutional deliveries as a proportion of all rural births from 46 per cent to 62 per cent in the last 8 years," he disclosed.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that there was still much further to go. "Many women from poor families in remote rural communities are unable to make use of existing public health services due to the loss of income from taking time off work, and travel costs," he said and added that his government was is launching the Mother and Child Support Program in order to help women overcome economic barriers to making use of these essential services.

"This is the first program which forms part of a comprehensive provincial social protection strategy being rolled out by the Sindh government in the coming months," he announced.

The 'Mother and Child Support Program' registers pregnant mothers at health facilities close to their homes, and provides them with cash support for each scheduled visit, including institutional delivery, Syed Murad Ali Shah said and added "the women are supported by Rs1,000 at each scheduled antenatal, postnatal and child healthcare visits, Rs 4,000 for institutional or healthcare facility-based delivery and Rs 2,000 for birth registration with NADRA." He added the program aimed to help mothers and children avail WHO-recommended services.

According to the chief minister, through the entire period covering the critical first 1,000 days starting from conception up to the child's second birthday, each beneficiary will get Rs 20,000 throughout the continuum of care for the first 1,000 days.

The chief minister said that as a pilot intervention, the program has been launched in two UCs of districts Tharparkar and Umerkot, each. "It is being scaled up in the two Talukas of the intervention districts and will be subsequently scaled up to the entire districts in the next 3 months," he said and added the initiative would be further expanded to cover the entire province within the next two years.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said, "at its peak, it aims to have over one million active beneficiaries, and targets rapid improvements in the health of mothers and children."Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and CM's Special Assistant Haris Gazdar also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Poor Visit Tharparkar Women Murad Ali Shah All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

SU organizes national conference on 'English langu ..

SU organizes national conference on 'English language & literature'

1 minute ago
 IGP takes notice of murder of four of a family in ..

IGP takes notice of murder of four of a family in Ferozwala

2 minutes ago
 Biden Nominates Shalanda Young as White House Budg ..

Biden Nominates Shalanda Young as White House Budget Office Director

2 minutes ago
 Effective legislation being made to protect women ..

Effective legislation being made to protect women rights: Buzdar

2 minutes ago
 US prices rose 5% last month compared to October 2 ..

US prices rose 5% last month compared to October 2020: Commerce Dept

2 minutes ago
 Cyprus says no jab, no party

Cyprus says no jab, no party

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.