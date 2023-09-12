(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China's first domestically built large-scale cruise ship, also the world's first 5G cruiser, Adora Magic City, has successfully undergone a series of tests on its second trial voyage, and it will return on Tuesday as planned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :China's first domestically built large-scale cruise ship, also the world's first 5G cruiser, Adora Magic City, has successfully undergone a series of tests on its second trial voyage, and it will return on Tuesday as planned.

The ship embarked on its second sea trial on Thursday, and now has completed five major tests including a speed, maneuvering, vibration and noise test, and is awaiting final inspection data, Global Times reported.

The ship plans to dock at the pier in Shanghai on Tuesday to undergo all final checks and inspections, and it will be ready to be handed over to the operator.

Adora Magic City is driven by a podded electric propulsion system, enabling the ship to sail silently and in all conditions.

It is equipped with an integrated operating system in the cabin which collects whole vessel's data and shows key indexes at a glance.

Providing stable, dependable, high-speed internet service during a cruise journey is important for Chinese tourists, said Chen Ranfeng, Adora Cruises' CEO.

In January 2023, Adora Cruises, the Chinese cruise brand, announced the cooperation with Chinese mobile broadband provider China Telecom to build the world's first 5G-wired large-scale ocean liner.

"The 5G network will provide passengers with high-speed Wi-Fi experience as good as they can access on land," an Adora representative said , "We used to access the internet through satellites, but it was unstable and expensive."