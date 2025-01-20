First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The first meeting of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s governing body held the other day, under the leadership of President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Mohammad Ahmed Shah.

According to press release, during the meeting, governing body approved the formation of 17 sub-committees and selected five key members to further contribute to the Council’s mission. Additionally, five co-opted members were selected, whose inclusion was unanimously approved.

These members include renowned scholar Dr. Jaffer Ahmed, educationalist Alya Iqbal Naqvi, famous anchorperson Wasim Badami, social figure Chand Gul Shah, and Honorary Consul General of Spain, prominent businessman Ghouse Akbar.

The members of the Governing Body provided valuable suggestions for the further improvement of the Arts Council. They acknowledged that the Arts Council has now become the largest institution in the country, playing an essential role in promoting art and culture as well as reducing hatred.

The newly formed committees include Dr. Huma Mir, who will serve as a member of the Administration & Member Liaison Committee, Dr.

S.M. Qaisar Sajjad, who will handle the Medical & Social Welfare Committee, Mohammad Iqbal Latif, who will oversee the Special Event & Stage Show Committee, Dr. Ambareen Hasib Amber, who will be part of the Literary & poetry Committee, and Ghazi Salah Uddin, who will be responsible for the Press & Publication Committee. Other members include Syed Sajid Hasan for the Drama Committee, Muhammad Ayoub Shaikh for the Folk & Heritage Committee, Akhlaq Ahmed Khan for the Literature Fiction Committee, Amjad Hussain Shah for the Music Committee, Abdullah Sultan for the Youth Committee, and Farrukh Tanveer Shahab for the Fine Arts Committee. Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon will head the Health Awareness Committee, while Dr. Jaffer Ahmed will be responsible for the Research, Documentation & library Committee. Alya Iqbal Naqvi will serve on the education Committee, Wasim Badami will manage the Electronic Media Committee, Chand Gul Shah will handle the Women Empowerment Committee, and Honorary Consul General of Spain, prominent businessman Ghouse Akbar will lead the Diplomatic & Corporate Liaison Committee.