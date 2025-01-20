First ACP Governing Body Meeting, Five Co-opted Members Selected
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 07:56 PM
The first meeting of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s governing body held the other day, under the leadership of President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Mohammad Ahmed Shah
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The first meeting of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s governing body held the other day, under the leadership of President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Mohammad Ahmed Shah.
According to press release, during the meeting, governing body approved the formation of 17 sub-committees and selected five key members to further contribute to the Council’s mission. Additionally, five co-opted members were selected, whose inclusion was unanimously approved.
These members include renowned scholar Dr. Jaffer Ahmed, educationalist Alya Iqbal Naqvi, famous anchorperson Wasim Badami, social figure Chand Gul Shah, and Honorary Consul General of Spain, prominent businessman Ghouse Akbar.
The members of the Governing Body provided valuable suggestions for the further improvement of the Arts Council. They acknowledged that the Arts Council has now become the largest institution in the country, playing an essential role in promoting art and culture as well as reducing hatred.
The newly formed committees include Dr. Huma Mir, who will serve as a member of the Administration & Member Liaison Committee, Dr.
S.M. Qaisar Sajjad, who will handle the Medical & Social Welfare Committee, Mohammad Iqbal Latif, who will oversee the Special Event & Stage Show Committee, Dr. Ambareen Hasib Amber, who will be part of the Literary & poetry Committee, and Ghazi Salah Uddin, who will be responsible for the Press & Publication Committee. Other members include Syed Sajid Hasan for the Drama Committee, Muhammad Ayoub Shaikh for the Folk & Heritage Committee, Akhlaq Ahmed Khan for the Literature Fiction Committee, Amjad Hussain Shah for the Music Committee, Abdullah Sultan for the Youth Committee, and Farrukh Tanveer Shahab for the Fine Arts Committee. Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon will head the Health Awareness Committee, while Dr. Jaffer Ahmed will be responsible for the Research, Documentation & library Committee. Alya Iqbal Naqvi will serve on the education Committee, Wasim Badami will manage the Electronic Media Committee, Chand Gul Shah will handle the Women Empowerment Committee, and Honorary Consul General of Spain, prominent businessman Ghouse Akbar will lead the Diplomatic & Corporate Liaison Committee.
Recent Stories
Gov Games rebranded to DUBAI GAMES
Sharjah Literature Festival to offer visitors rich artistic, cultural experience ..
UAE President, Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation, regional deve ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 to feature over 150 startups
Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes
Sharjah Ladies Run to begin February 15
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone ..
ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists
SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections
First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected
Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari
Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone for Balochistan's de ..6 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists6 minutes ago
-
SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections4 minutes ago
-
First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected4 minutes ago
-
Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations4 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man involved in Morocco boat incident4 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee on Power discusses NTDC restructuring4 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Nawabshah road accident4 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel stresses immediate completion of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, resolution of canals issues, mo ..4 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution for repatriating of 23000 overseas Pakistani prisoners4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 32 during anti-encroachment drive4 minutes ago