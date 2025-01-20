Open Menu

First ACP Governing Body Meeting, Five Co-opted Members Selected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 07:56 PM

First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected

The first meeting of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s governing body held the other day, under the leadership of President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Mohammad Ahmed Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The first meeting of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s governing body held the other day, under the leadership of President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Mohammad Ahmed Shah.

According to press release, during the meeting, governing body approved the formation of 17 sub-committees and selected five key members to further contribute to the Council’s mission. Additionally, five co-opted members were selected, whose inclusion was unanimously approved.

These members include renowned scholar Dr. Jaffer Ahmed, educationalist Alya Iqbal Naqvi, famous anchorperson Wasim Badami, social figure Chand Gul Shah, and Honorary Consul General of Spain, prominent businessman Ghouse Akbar.

The members of the Governing Body provided valuable suggestions for the further improvement of the Arts Council. They acknowledged that the Arts Council has now become the largest institution in the country, playing an essential role in promoting art and culture as well as reducing hatred.

The newly formed committees include Dr. Huma Mir, who will serve as a member of the Administration & Member Liaison Committee, Dr.

S.M. Qaisar Sajjad, who will handle the Medical & Social Welfare Committee, Mohammad Iqbal Latif, who will oversee the Special Event & Stage Show Committee, Dr. Ambareen Hasib Amber, who will be part of the Literary & poetry Committee, and Ghazi Salah Uddin, who will be responsible for the Press & Publication Committee. Other members include Syed Sajid Hasan for the Drama Committee, Muhammad Ayoub Shaikh for the Folk & Heritage Committee, Akhlaq Ahmed Khan for the Literature Fiction Committee, Amjad Hussain Shah for the Music Committee, Abdullah Sultan for the Youth Committee, and Farrukh Tanveer Shahab for the Fine Arts Committee. Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon will head the Health Awareness Committee, while Dr. Jaffer Ahmed will be responsible for the Research, Documentation & library Committee. Alya Iqbal Naqvi will serve on the education Committee, Wasim Badami will manage the Electronic Media Committee, Chand Gul Shah will handle the Women Empowerment Committee, and Honorary Consul General of Spain, prominent businessman Ghouse Akbar will lead the Diplomatic & Corporate Liaison Committee.

Recent Stories

Gov Games rebranded to DUBAI GAMES

Gov Games rebranded to DUBAI GAMES

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival to offer visitors rich ..

Sharjah Literature Festival to offer visitors rich artistic, cultural experience ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE President, Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilate ..

UAE President, Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation, regional deve ..

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 to feature ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 to feature over 150 startups

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes

Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ladies Run to begin February 15

Sharjah Ladies Run to begin February 15

46 minutes ago
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar Inter ..

Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone ..

6 minutes ago
 ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortion ..

ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists

6 minutes ago
 SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for prepa ..

SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections

4 minutes ago
 First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted me ..

First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected

4 minutes ago
 Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zard ..

Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral ..

Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan