First Aid boxes awarded to schools, seminaries students in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has launched a scheme to award First Aid Boxes to schools and religious seminaries in Bajaur tribal district.

The launching ceremony of the scheme was held in civil colony Khar on Monday which was attended by officials of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) local chapter, officials of the district administration and principals and heads of different educational institutions.

District Police Officer ( DPO) Bajaur Pir Shahab Ali Shah was the chief guest at the ceremony while Assistant Commissioner Habib Ullah Khan Wazir, Pakistan Red Crescent society merged districts program coordinator Iftikhar Ahmad, local chapter secretary Tariq Zaman and District First Aid Officer Kifayat Ullah were also in attendance.

Iftihkar Ahmad, Tariq Zaman and Kifayat Ullah have briefed the participants about the scheme and added that the initiative was mean to give first aid boxes to educational institutions in the district.

They said that the scheme was aimed to ensure first aid facilities to the educational institutions to meet any sort of emergency and incidents effectively and instantly.

The participants were told that first aid boxes (kits) were necessary at the educational institutions to meet any sort of minor and major mishaps to the teachers and students before shifting to the hospitals.

Under the scheme, the first ever such initiative in the merged districts, the PRCS officials said that a comprehensive sets of first aid kits will be distributed among the schools and religious seminaries.

Iftikhar Ahmad said that PRCS was the leading state runs humanitarian organization in the country that playing significance role in creating of awareness of first aid among the community since along.

He was of the view that "creating first aider at every home" was the slogan of the PRCS in order to ensure that every home having the first aider.

He said that First Aid Program was the most significant and focal segment of PRCS due its great demand and need in the society.

He told that total 745 males and 13 females of different walks of in Bajaur tribal district have been trained since January 2019.

He said that these persons have imparted basic and modern techniques and knowledge of First Aid in the training sessions so they can response efficiently during any medical emergency situation at their homes or workplaces The ceremony was also addressed by District Police officer Pir Shahab Ali Shah and welcomed the PRCS for awarding first aid kits to the educational institutions in the region.

On the occasion, DPO has distributed the first aid boxes among the principals and heads of 35 schools and Islamic seminaries of the district.