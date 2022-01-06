UrduPoint.com

First Aid Boxes Installed In Police Vehicles

Police have installed first aid boxes in all police vehicles in order to provide medical facility to police officials and citizens during any emergency like situation here on Thursday

The boxes have been installed in police vehicles on directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider.

Addressing a ceremony held in this context here, the CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider said that the basic purpose of installing first aid boxes was to protect police officials and citizens during any emergency like situation. He said that most of the people lost their lives due to injuries in mishaps because of unavailability of medical facility at the incident.

He said that keeping in the view the importance of public lives, the initiative of installing first boxes in police vehicles have been taken and added that it would bring positive results.

The CPO added that training of first aid treatment was also being given to police officials.

SSP Investigations Capt (retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi, SP Cant Division Hassan Afzal, SP Gulgasht Division Hassan Jahangir, DSP Headquarters Namreen Munir and other senior officers were also present in the ceremony.

