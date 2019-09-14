'First Aid Day' observed

Rescue-1122 observed 'First Aid Day' on the topic a trained person in every home and created awareness in the schools and colleges about importance of first aid training

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 observed 'First Aid Day' on the topic a trained person in every home and created awareness in the schools and colleges about importance of first aid training.

District Emergency Officer Ali Hasnain said that Rescue-1122 had given first aid training to 73,00,000 people in Punjab in addition to 500,000 rescue Razakars.

A walk was also taken out from Central Station of Rescue-1122 for awareness of first aid training.