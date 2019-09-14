'First Aid Day' Observed
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:45 PM
Rescue-1122 observed 'First Aid Day' on the topic a trained person in every home and created awareness in the schools and colleges about importance of first aid training
District Emergency Officer Ali Hasnain said that Rescue-1122 had given first aid training to 73,00,000 people in Punjab in addition to 500,000 rescue Razakars.
A walk was also taken out from Central Station of Rescue-1122 for awareness of first aid training.