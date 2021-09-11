UrduPoint.com

First Aid Day Observed In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Like elsewhere in the country, the First Aid Day was observed here on Saturday.

In this regard, seminars held for public awareness were held and pamphlets were distributed among citizens to highlight the importance and awareness of first aid.

On the occasion, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said that it was very important for every citizen to get first aid training in this way they would be able to save precious lives by providing aid.

He said that learning of first aid which include methods to stop blood flow, artificial respiration, first aid in case of fracture, poisoning, electric shock, obstruction ofrespiratory tract and small-scale firefighting training could enable people how tosave precious lives in case of any accident or emergency.

