UrduPoint.com

First Aid & Life Saving Training Workshop For PHP Officials Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 12:20 PM

First aid & life saving training workshop for PHP officials held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A day-long first aid and life saving training workshop for officials of Patrolling police was held at the Police Lines.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Highway Patrol Police (PHP) Rizwan Bhatti said on Friday that trainers from the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) imparted training to officials about classification of injuries in road accidents, first aid procedures, different kinds of injuries, including fractures and methods to deal with patients.

SSP Patrolling Police Mirza Anjum Kamal said such types of refresher courses would help to build up professional capabilities of police force.

He said training workshops in future would also be arranged for capacity building of the cops.

In charge mobile education unit PHP Rizwan Bhatti, Safety Officer Rescue 1122 Usman Ahmed,Muzammal Hussain and officers were also present.

Related Topics

Police Education Punjab Mobile Road Philippine Peso Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

PM lauds role of PAF for defending motherland

PM lauds role of PAF for defending motherland

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

3 hours ago
 FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power P ..

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power Plant activities

11 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

12 hours ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.