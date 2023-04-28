First aid & life saving training workshop for PHP officials held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A day-long first aid and life saving training workshop for officials of Patrolling police was held at the Police Lines.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Highway Patrol Police (PHP) Rizwan Bhatti said on Friday that trainers from the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) imparted training to officials about classification of injuries in road accidents, first aid procedures, different kinds of injuries, including fractures and methods to deal with patients.

SSP Patrolling Police Mirza Anjum Kamal said such types of refresher courses would help to build up professional capabilities of police force.

He said training workshops in future would also be arranged for capacity building of the cops.

In charge mobile education unit PHP Rizwan Bhatti, Safety Officer Rescue 1122 Usman Ahmed,Muzammal Hussain and officers were also present.