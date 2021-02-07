First-Aid, PRC teams hold meeting to form committees at Tehsil level

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) ::First Aid Team Leaders and Volunteers of four Union Councils of Tall Tehsil of Pakistan Red Crescent Hangu held a coordination meeting at TMA Tall Office here on Sunday.

District First Aid Officer Iman Malik, District Supported Body Member Dr. Nazeer, The first aid response team including SD OTMA Tal Nisar Ahmad, Tehsil Till Focal Person Tufail Khan, former Nazim Shehzad Bangash, Merajuddin and volunteers also participated.

During the meeting, the first level team was reconstituted in each union council at the initial level.

In particular, it was emphasized to provide first aid training so that there is a first aid worker in every household to deal with all kinds of emergencies and to give the best response in their area, as well as to serve the suffering humanity.

Officer Iman Malik said that serving humanity would be the first priority of every worker. He said that the youth of Hangu district have a passion for social work but it is very important to use it. District First Aid Officer Iman Malik said that volunteers and leaders of the first aid team also held a session on first aid in case of accidents.