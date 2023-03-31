First aid provided to 22 people at flour distribution centers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Faisalabad provided first aid to 22 people during the last 10 days at free flour distribution centers in the district.

A spokesperson said that 50 fully trained rescuers were deployed at 13 flour distribution centers for provision of first aid to people in any emergency.

He however said that District emergency Officer Ihtesham Wahla has warned the staff to perform their duties vigilantly as carelessness and negligence will not be tolerated.