First Aid provided to 2544 people during Oct

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Rescue 1122 Sargodha has provided first aid to total 2547 people during the month of October 2019.

District Emergency officer Mazhar Shah said on Tuesday that Rescue 1122 staff has provided first aid to 2544 people of which 693 were of road accidents, 26 fire cases,1 drowning case, 57 separate crime cases and 1740 of medical cases whereas 274 miscellaneous emergency calls were received.

Rescue-1122 has provided first aid emergency services at an average response time of 6 per minute during the month, he added.