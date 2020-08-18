First aid to be ensured with for mourners on Muharram, says DEO Rescue 1122

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Kaleem Ullah Tuesday said that it would ensure provision of first aid to mourners in processions and at majalis of Muharramul Haram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Kaleem Ullah Tuesday said that it would ensure provision of first aid to mourners in processions and at majalis of Muharramul Haram.

He expressed these views during a meeting with members of Anjuman Tahafuk-i-Azadari at his office here. Syed Asghar Abbas Naqvi, Syed Mubashar Naqvi, Fayyaz Hussain and others attended the meeting.

He informed that leaves of all rescuers have been cancelled adding that 500 rescuers equipped with latest instruments while ambulances and fire vehicles will remain on high alert for special duty on Muharramul Haram.

As many as 30 ambulances, ten fire vehicles and rescue vehicles besides, 100 mobile rescue posts will accompany the processions, the DEO said.

He appealed masses to give way to rescue ambulances and other vehicles for immediate first aid to mourners.